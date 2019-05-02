Raiders move on from scout Dave McCloughan

Getty Images

The Raiders are moving on from Dave McCloughan, another scout with long-time ties to the organization, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Kent McCloughan, Dave’s father, was a Raiders cornerback from 1965-70 and served as a scout for the team from 1972-2012.

Dave joined the Raiders in 1996 and was with them all but six years since.

Dave’s brother, Scot, is a former General Manager of San Francisco and Washington.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock sent scouts home April 19, thanking them for their services, so McCloughan’s departure was not unexpected. Raleigh McKenzie, another scout with deep family ties to the Raiders, also is leaving the team. McKenzie, the twin brother of former Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, was in Oakland more than seven years.