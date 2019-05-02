Raiders release Lee Smith

Getty Images

The Raiders signed a tight end they drafted in the fourth round last weekend on Thursday and they also said goodbye to one of their veterans at the position.

According to multiple reports, the team has released Lee Smith.

Smith signed with the Raiders in 2015 and spent the last four years with the team. He caught 36 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in 51 games for the team. Smith was set to make a salary of $2 million this season and his move will clear just over $1.88 million in cap space.

Foster Moreau became the first 2019 draft pick to sign with the Raiders on Thursday. Darren Waller, Derek Carrier and Luke Willson are also on hand at the position.