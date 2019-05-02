Raiders sign four draft picks, and counting

Getty Images

Less than a week before picking three players in the first round of the draft, the Raiders have signed four of their draft picks, and counting.

So far on Thursday, the Raiders have inked fourth-round cornerback Isaiah Johnson, fourth-round tight end Foster Moreau, fifth-round receiver Hunter Renfrow, and seventh-round defensive end Quinton Bell.

The four players signed were the last four picked by the Raiders. They had five other selections, none of which has signed. Yet.

The speed with which the Raiders are moving reconfirms that there’s no reason to delay, and all players should expect/demand to be under contract before reporting for duty, even if it’s voluntary offseason work.