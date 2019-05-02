Raiders agree to deal with fourth-round pick Foster Moreau

Getty Images

The Raiders have one of their 2019 draft picks under contract.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that fourth-round pick Foster Moreau has agreed to a deal. Like all players drafted after the first round, Moreau will get a four-year deal.

Moreau caught 52 passes for 629 yards and six touchdowns as a tight end in LSU’s offense over the last four years. The run-heavy approach in Baton Rouge gave Moreau plenty of opportunities to show off his ability as a blocker and that ability should serve him well as he looks for playing time early in his career in Oakland.

With Jared Cook gone, Lee Smith, Darren Waller and Derek Carrier are the top returning tight ends for the Raiders. They also signed Luke Willson as a free agent before drafting Moreau last week.

Moreau is the first Raiders pick to agree to a deal and the team has eight other players to sign from this year’s class.