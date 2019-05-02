Rams sign Josh Carraway

Getty Images

The Rams officially waived safety Blake Countess on Thursday and their announcement of that move also included word of an addition to the team’s roster.

Linebacker Josh Carraway has joined the defending NFC champions.

Carraway was a Titans seventh-round pick in 2017 and spent time on the Washington practice squad after being waived in September. Carraway played in one game during his rookie season, but spent the majority of the year on the practice squad.

Carraway had 17.5 sacks over his final two years at TCU. He’ll vie for a reserve spot at linebacker in L.A. against the likes of 2019 seventh-rounder Dakota Allen, 2018 fifth-rounder Micah Kizer and 2018 seventh-rounder Justin Lawler.