Ravens receiver Quincy Adeboyejo says he’s been cleared for football

Getty Images

Nearly a year after a surgery that was supposed to take 4-5 months of recovery, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo says he’s been cleared to return to football activities.

In a lengthy thread posted to his Twitter account, Adeboyejo walked through the details of his lengthy recovery that kept him from playing for the Ravens last season.

“After 12 long months rehabbing, ups and downs, disappointments, trials & tribulations. I am blessed to finally be cleared to play ball again,” Adeboyejo wrote.

Adeboyejo said his surgery to address an injured leg muscle was May 14th of last year. The initial recovery timeline would have given him a chance to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list around midseason. But after five months, he wasn’t close to being back. It wasn’t much different after six and seven months either.

“It’s 8 months now and the season is over.. everybody is enjoying their offseason and I’m still stuck in the same place I was at 7 months, no improvement at all,” he continued.

Adeboyejo said he began to wonder if it would ever get better. Only in the last month was he able to turn a corner in his recovery process and finally get cleared to play once again.

“It’s crazy how far I’ve came in this past month,” he wrote. “Just last month I felt like it would be many more months before I was able to play again but God had other plans. It’s almost a miracle that I’m now cleared to play again and I really could just cry tears of joy.”

Adeboyejo appeared in one game in 2017 while spending most of the season on the Ravens practice squad. He caught three passes for 31 yards in the 2017 preseason.