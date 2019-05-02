Report: Jets to decline fifth-year option on Darron Lee

Getty Images

The New York Jets will decline their fifth-year option on 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The option for 2020 would have earmarked approximately $10 million in injury guarantees only for Lee, who was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Instead, Lee will become a free agent next March instead.

Lee has appeared in 40 games for the Jets over the last three seasons with 36 starts. However, he was suspended for the final four games of last season due to substance-abuse policy violation. He’s compiled 241 tackles with four sacks and three interceptions over his time with the Jets.

The Jets have reportedly been floating Lee in possible trades all offseason without any luck up to this point.