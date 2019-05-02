Report: Raiders and Packers likely to play in Winnipeg

Getty Images

The Raiders may be closer to finding a site for one of their “home” preseason games.

According to Rich Ryman of the Green Bay Press Gazette, the Raiders and Packers appear likely to move their preseason game to Winnipeg.

If details can’t be worked out, the game could still end up in Green Bay, but it won’t be in Oakland.

Several Canadian sites were considered for the game, including Regina and Edmonton.

The Raiders are also shipping a regular season game out of the country, playing the Bears in London.