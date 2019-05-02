Report: Raiders declining fifth-year option on Karl Joseph

Getty Images

Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders appear to have had a change of heart.

After Gruden said in March that they intended to pick up the fifth-year option on 2016 first-round safety Karl Joseph, the Raiders now appear set to go a different direction.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders will decline the option on Joseph, which will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season. The option would have earmarked approximately $6.5 million in salary for the 2020 season that was guaranteed for injury only.

Joseph re-established himself on the Raiders’ defense after the team’s bye last year. He finished the season with 48 tackles and two sacks with an interception.