Report: Rams waiving Blake Countess after he declined pay cut

The Rams are cutting defensive back Blake Countess, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team asked Countess to take a pay cut from his $2.025 million tender, and the sides could not come to terms, per Rapoport.

The Rams drafted Washington safety Taylor Rapp with the 61st overall pick and used the 243rd choice on Penn State safety Nick Scott. They have Eric Weddle and John Johnson III as starters.

Los Angeles, though, is keeping the door open for Countess if he clears waivers, according to Rapoport.

The Rams placed an original-round tender on Countess in March, and he signed it last month.

The Eagles made Countess a sixth-round choice in 2016. He did not make it out of the preseason with the Eagles and signed with the Rams’ practice squad before earning a promotion to the 53-player roster.

Countess appeared in all 16 games last season and has played 37 in his three seasons. He has recovered blocked punts for touchdowns each of the past two seasons and returned 17 kickoffs for the NFC champs last season.

Countess also has two career interceptions.