Saints sign five undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Saints have announced a handful of undrafted free agent signings.

Northern Arizona wide receiver Emmanuel Butler, Utah linebacker Chase Hansen, Pitt guard Mike Herndon, BYU defensive end Corbin Kaufusi and Colorado State-Pueblo defensive back Darius Williams have all agreed to three-year contracts with the team. The Saints also drafted five players last week.

Kaufusi played three years of basketball at BYU in addition to making 28 starts on defense. The 6’9″ lineman had 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during his final collegiate season.

Hansen also played safety at Utah in his first three seasons and was an All-Pac 12 selection after recording 114 tackles and 22 tackles for loss last season. Herndon played nose tackle as a sophomore, but moved back to offense and started 14 games last season.

Butler is Northern Arizona’s career leader in receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns while Williams is second in Colorado State-Pueblo history with 17 interceptions.