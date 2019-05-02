Seahawks won’t pick up Germain Ifedi’s 2020 option

Getty Images

The Seahawks had the final pick in the first round of the 2016 draft and they were also among the final teams to make a call about the fifth-year option for the player they picked in that round.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will not exercise offensive lineman Germain Ifedi‘s option. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said the team was undecided on what they’d do when asked about Ifedi in mid-April.

Ifedi played right guard as a rookie and has spent the last two seasons at right tackle. He’s started all 44 games he’s played since entering the league, but the Seahawks obviously don’t feel strongly enough about his efforts to tie themselves to him beyond this season.

Ifedi was the team’s first first-round pick since 2012 when he was selected and they didn’t have a first-round pick in 2017, so they won’t have a decision to make at this time next year unless they trade for a 2017 first-round pick or claim him off waivers at some point over the next year.