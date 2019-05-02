Shane Ray visiting Seahawks on Friday

Getty Images

After the draft came to an end last weekend, the Seahawks said they were still in the market for pass rushers after trading Frank Clark and they’ll meet with a possible addition to the roster on Friday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will have linebacker Shane Ray in for a visit. They met with free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah earlier this week.

The Broncos made Ray the 23rd overall pick of the 2015 draft, but opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract. He had 12 sacks in 30 games over his first two seasons, but wrist injuries limited him to 19 appearances the last two seasons and the arrival of Bradley Chubb in the 2018 draft put the writing on the wall for Ray in Denver.

Ray also visited with the Colts in March and the Raiders in April, but it doesn’t appear that much is happening on either of those fronts.