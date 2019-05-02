Stephen Jones supports changing overtime rule

Getty Images

The NFL’s owners will get together later this month, and they’ll revisit the proposal from the Chiefs to guarantee a possession for the team that kicks off to start overtime, even if the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, a member of the Competition Committee, addressed the proposed change during a Thursday visit to #PFTPM.

“We hadn’t had our [Competition Committee] call yet, which we will, so it’s tough for me to know where the Committee’s leaning,” Jones said. “I certainly tend to lean toward the new rule. . . . I certainly watched every play of that Kansas City-New England game, and you kind of would have liked to have seen what would have happened if Kansas City got another shot at it, and then how the thing would have ended up. It was football, in my mind, the game at its best. I certainly don’t have a problem with guaranteeing each team a shot at it. . . . It’s certainly something that had some traction there in the room, and certainly saw some people who were very interested in it. But we’ll get on a call there, take a long, hard look at it, and I’m sure membership’s gonna get to see it.”

Jones mentioned the potential change as something that would be adopted for the playoffs. Although initially proposed for the regular season as well, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt suggested during a late-March visit to PFT Live that the rule, if adopted, would apply to the postseason only.

And that would be acceptable. Regular-season games already are long enough. Besides, a rule guaranteeing a second possession would incentivize milking the clock on the opening drive with the goal of leaving the opponent with little or no time to match a touchdown.