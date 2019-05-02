Steve Keim: Kyler Murray will start season opener

Posted by Charean Williams on May 2, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Getty Images

A year ago, the Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen 10th overall after signing Sam Bradford in free agency. The Cardinals named Bradford the starter but added they would give Rosen a chance to compete for the job.

Everyone knows how that turned out. Both quarterbacks now are gone after a three-win season.

While Kliff Kingsbury stopped short of naming Kyler Murray the team’s starting quarterback for the 2019 season opener, General Manager Steve Keim stated the obvious.

He quickly answered, “Yes,” when Rich Eisen asked if Murray would start against Detroit on Sept. 8.

Eisen followed with, “You didn’t stutter,” prompting Keim to say, “No.”

“We didn’t draft him one overall to ride the pine,” Keim added on The Rich Eisen Show this week. “I know it’s a lot to put on his back, but that’s why we drafted him. He’s a fierce competitor, and that’s what he did at Oklahoma this year. He put the team on his back. They didn’t have a great defense, and he knew he had to score on almost every series to give them a chance to win. I sort of like the chances there.”

Kingsbury answered, “We’ll see,” when asked about Murray starting on The Jim Rome Show, and mentioned veteran Brett Hundley. (And, no, he didn’t seem to intend it as a joke.)

The Cardinals wasted the Rosen choice, giving him no chance to become the franchise quarterback they obviouslythought he was a year ago. He’s now in Miami, and the Cardinals now are Murray’s team.

Who could have envisioned that?

“Oh, man,” Keim said. “It’d be hard to understand any circumstances other than the one that just happened that that would happen. I know it sounds far fetched, but again, if I didn’t the feel I got while watching the tape of Kyler Murray and how dynamic he is, there’s probably zero chance of that happening.”

Keim’s future now is in Murray’s hands from Day One.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Steve Keim: Kyler Murray will start season opener

  2. So I guess Keim doesn’t believe in allowing his coach to make this decision or in having Murray actually earn the job. Explains a lot about the Cardinals.

  9. This is coming from a guy who refused to admit the Cards were drafting Murray with the #1 pick. Now Keim is saying Murray will start game 1. How about letting Kingsbury decide who starts and when. Isn’t that what you pay your coach to do?

  11. Keim is an idiot. First, he needs to get of his head coach’s way and stop undermining him. Second, he needs to let Kingsbury decide who starts and who doesn’t. Kingsbury is the head coach, not Keim. (If I were Kingsbury, I’d be in Keim’s office raising holy hell today and telling Keim to shut up about who starts and who doesn’t.) And finally, immediately putting the fortunes of a woebegone franchise like the Cardinals onto the back of a rookie, no matter who that rookie may be, is simply a recipe for further disaster. Arizona needs a lot more quality pieces around Murray before they can start winning. Murray may or may not turn out to be a good pro, but not even Joe Montana could win with a lousy team around him. I repeat my initial premise: Keim is an idiot.

  12. It’s one way to go. Just have to take the good with the bad, because there will be some bad even if he does really well. And also not let him get killed with bad hits from running too brazenly against NFL level LBs and DBs.

  14. I don’t care where you draft a guy, you never hand a rookie anything.
    It may be obvious that the #1 draft pick is who you want to start at QB, but you still take a cautious approach.

    You earn your playing time, not get it handed to you. At least on well run teams.
    You expect Murray to perform better than teh other QBs in practice and earn that playing time.

  15. thesmartest1 says:
    May 2, 2019 at 2:56 pm
    Communication is a fantastic thing. 🤦‍♂️

    There is no lack of communication. Kingsbury feels the same way Keim does. It’s just that coaches are obligated to lie about stuff like this- the ability to be straightforward with the media is beaten out of them at early age.

  16. Keim is the reason the Cards are dead last in the league and players are wanting to jump ship while they still have a career! SK thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room and can’t even fix the 0-line, or understand how critical it is to the success of the offense (he supposedly was an 0-lineman in college, so fans wonder why he doesn’t have a clue for succeeding at this ONE thing that has been a chronic condition with this team). MB might as well have named Keim the HC/GM as he undercuts anyone they get for the job. Not a good start for the KK/KM era…Rosen should be counting his blessings that he’s not still with this train wreck of an organization. Kyler should have chosen baseball…I feel bad for this young man!

  18. realitypolice says:

    There is no lack of communication. Kingsbury feels the same way Keim does.
    —————————–
    But what if Murray sucks? Or gets hurt? No matter how you feel, its just a dumb statement to make and not neccesary by any means. The kid hasnt seen the freaking field yet.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!