Texans, Lions to practice together in August

Two of Bill Belichick’s former assistant coaches will get a chance to catch up while their new teams practice together this summer.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien overlapped on the New England staff from 2007 to 2011 and that history may have helped the two teams agree to work together ahead of their preseason game. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the two teams will work together in Houston before an August 17 game.

The Texans will also hold joint practices with the Packers before their preseason opener.

The Lions may have joint practices with Belichick and the Patriots that week as the two teams will kick off the preseason with a game in Detroit.