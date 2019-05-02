Thursday’s PFTOT goes where PFT Live couldn’t (due to time constraints)

Getty Images

When you talk for a living, you want to talk even after they tell you to shut up. Which makes us grateful for PFTOT, the post-show show that supplements PFT Live.

Every weekday, we delve into topics that we didn’t have time to address and/or talk more about subjects that require a closer look.

On Thursday, Simms and I tried to decipher Marshawn Lynch’s supposed willingness to rejoin the Raiders, when/if another team will relocate, the NFL’s unwillingness to take action this week regarding Tyreek Hill, Duke coach David Cutcliffe’s insistence that someone would have taken former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones between picks No. 6 and No. 17, and the latest development in the slow-motion train wreck that is the AAF.

