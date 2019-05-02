Todd Bowles felt the need for speed on Buccaneers defense

Getty Images

There was a pretty clear theme to the Buccaneers’ approach to the draft this season.

They opened with linebacker Devin White in the first round, added defensive backs with their next three picks and wound up using six of their eight picks on the defensive side of the ball. Those players join linebacker Shaq Barrett and linebacker/safety Deone Bucannon as new additions to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ unit.

Bowles said the moves were designed to address a clear shortcoming in a league that has “gotten a lot faster especially out on the perimeter and the edge.”

“We wanted more speed but it had nothing to do with the film from last year,” Bowles said, via PewterReport.com. “We just needed more speed.”

The film from last year showed a defense that finished 31st in points allowed. Bowles will be charged with harnessing the speed on hand to put forth a more competent unit in his first season in Tampa.