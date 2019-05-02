Travis Kelce on overtime: The rules are the rules

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the rest of the team’s offense didn’t get a chance to enter the field during overtime in the AFC Championship, because the Patriots won the toss, took the ball, drove down the field, scored a touchdown, and won the game.

Appearing recently on #PFTPM, Kelce opted for acceptance over anger with the outcome.

“You can say it’s frustrating,” Kelce said. “It’s the way the game played out. Those are the rules, the rules are the rules, you know that going into overtime. You’ve just got to lean on your defense or your teammates to try and come up with a few plays and get you the ball back. But hats off the to the Patriots for what they did. They stuck it out. The moved the ball down field and sure enough they won the game because of it.”

Given that the Chiefs would like to change the rules, Kelce was asked for his position on a possible adjustment that would guarantee a possession for the team that kicks off to start overtime.

“I’m here and there about it,” Kelce said. “It is what it is. The rules are the rules at this point. So whatever it is, we’ve just got to find a way to win.”

The rules are indeed the rules, and the rules could be changing later this month, particularly for the playoffs. We’ll possibly have more on that later tonight.