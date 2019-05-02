Vikings announce agreements with eight draft picks

Getty Images

The Vikings announced they have eight of 12 draft picks under contract.

Minnesota has signed second-round tight end Irv Smith Jr., third-round running back Alexander Mattison, fourth-round guard Dru Samia, fifth-round linebacker Cameron Smith, sixth-round safety Marcus Epps, sixth-round offensive tackle Olisaemeka Udoh, seventh-round receiver Dillon Mitchell and seventh-round receiver Olabisi Johnson.

The Vikings will hold a three-day rookie minicamp with its draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players.

Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen (in 2013) and Chad Beebe (in 2018) are among players who signed with the Vikings after they participated in minicamps on a tryout basis.