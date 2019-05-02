Vikings sign a pair of sixth-round picks

Getty Images

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. might have been the first Vikings draft pick to sign with the team this year, but he didn’t have to wait long for company.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that two of the team’s sixth-round selections have also agreed to contracts. Wyoming safety Marcus Epps and Elon tackle Oli Udoh have both agreed to four-year deals.

Epps was a walk-on at Wyoming and ended his college career with 324 tackles and nine interceptions in 50 career games. Udoh was a four-year starter at right tackle in college and was one of three players chosen to bolster Minnesota’s offensive line.

The Vikings also took Arkansas defensive tackle Armon Watts in the sixth round. It may not be long before he and others drafted after the first round to sign, although Tomasson notes that the team will have to do some cap shuffling to make space before first-round pick Garrett Bradbury can agree to a contract.