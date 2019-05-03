17 first-round picks from 2016 had their fifth-year options picked up

Getty Images

When NFL teams decline to pick up the fifth-year option for a first-round draft pick, they’re essentially saying that pick fell short of expectations. By that measure, 45 percent of the first-round picks in the 2016 NFL draft fell short.

The fifth-year option decisions are in for all of the first-round picks from 2016, and 17 of them were picked up, while 14 were declined. (New England was stripped of its first-round pick for Deflategate.)

That makes the 2016 first round a fairly disappointing one. In each of the last two years, 20 fifth-year options were picked up and 12 were declined.

Teams picking at the top of the draft were satisfied with their picks, as the Top 7 players all had their options picked up. The highest pick to have his option declined was Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin, drafted No. 8 overall. Two first-round picks, 15th overall selection Corey Coleman of the Browns and 26th overall selection Paxton Lynch of the Broncos, had no fifth-year option because they have already been released from their rookie contracts.