49ers sign five draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The 49ers are up to six draft picks under contract.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed third-round wide receiver Jalen Hurd, fifth-round linebacker Dre Greenlaw, sixth-round tight end Kaden Smith, sixth-round tackle Justin Skule, and sixth-round cornerback Tim Harris. They previously signed fourth-round punter Mitch Wishnowsky and have two picks left to sign.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Hurd, who played running back early in his time at Baylor, could wind up at tight end in the NFL.

The 49ers also announced the addition of 10 undrafted rookies. They are Florida Atlantic linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, Arizona safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, UAB defensive lineman Jamell Garcia-Williams, Penn State defensive lineman Kevin Givens, Wake Forest safety Cameron Glenn, West Georgia wide receiver Malik Henry, Wyoming tight end Tyree Manfield, Arizona wide receiver Shawn Poindexter, Iowa guard Ross Reynolds, and UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight.