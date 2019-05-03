Anthony Davis seeks reinstatement

Getty Images

Nine years after he entered the league as a first-round draft pick, tackle Anthony Davis is trying to re-enter.

Davis forwarded to PFT a copy of his letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking formal reinstatement. Davis provided the letter to the NFLPA on Thursday, and the union has submitted it to the league.

“On January 24, 2019, I read articles by 3 different sources pertaining to there being a significant decrease in concussions in the NFL, down by 29 percent in the 2018 season,” Davis writes. “Excited to see that the changes you and your staff have made to the rules, and the allowance of safer equipment to be worn has had a positive effect, I confided with my family and on January 28, 2019 I made the decision that I’d love to play in the NFL again.”

Davis explains that he delayed his request for reinstatement due to “prior use of CBD.” He says that he voluntarily entered the Drug Free Sports Drug Testing Program, and Davis notes that he has had no missed tests, failed tests, or other compliance issues in the past 92 days.

“I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege and I have matured to a point in my life where I am prepared to represent myself, the NFL, and my family with the utmost class, respect and professionalism,” Davis writes. “I appreciate the strides the NFL is making to protect players and better the game for all. I also appreciate this opportunity and I do not take this for granted.”

Davis, the 11th pick in 2010, initially retired in 2015. He returned briefly in 2016 before retiring again. Since September 2016, there had been no hint that Davis wants to play again.