Bears kicking competition off to a slow start

The Bears haven’t found a satisfactory replacement at kicker since they released Robbie Gould after the 2016 season.

And the early returns on the latest attempts aren’t very promising either.

Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bears coach Matt Nagy had each of the Bears’ eight kickers (yes eight kickers) try a 43-yard field goal in front of the team at the end of today’s minicamp practice.

Two of them made it.

“Two-for-eight is not good enough,” Nagy said, illustrating the obvious.

Of course, a 43-yarder is what Cody Parkey missed in the playoffs on the double-doink, which is the reason they’ve gone to such ridiculous measures to try to find one. Nagy has said they’re planning to look under every rock, to find one, and it appears they’re going to be doing more geology.