Browns add 15 undrafted rookies to the roster

The Browns added 15 additional bodies, as they open their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The team announced the addition of 15 undrafted rookies, a group which includes the previously reported Scottish Hammer.

That would be punter Jamie Gillan from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who may have the best nickname of this year’s rookie class.

They also signed the following players: Wide receiver Dorian Baker, quarterback David Blough, tight end Stephen Carlson, tackle Brian Fineanganofo, running back Darrin Hall, safety J.T. Hassell, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, defensive end Jarrell Owens, cornerback Jermaine Ponder, defensive end Wyatt Ray, linebacker Anthony Stubbs, center Trevon Tate, center Willie Wright, and linebacker LB Dedrick Young II.