Browns sign draft picks Mack Wilson, Austin Seibert

The Browns announced they have signed two more draft picks, getting fifth-rounders Mack Wilson and Austin Seibert under contract Friday.

Cleveland signed fourth-round pick Sheldrick Redwine, sixth-rounder Drew Forbes and seventh-rounder Donnie Lewis on Thursday.

Wilson made 113 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and seven pass breakups in his three seasons at Alabama. The Browns made the Alabama linebacker the 155th overall choice.

They selected Seibert with the 170th overall choice, which was a pick the Browns obtained in the Josh Gordon trade.

The Oklahoma kicker made 310-of-315 extra points and 63-of-79 field goals the past four seasons and also served as the team’s punter.

Greg Joseph signed with the Browns last September after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in a Week Two loss to the Saints. Joseph was 17-of-20 on field goals and 25-of-29 on extra points last year.