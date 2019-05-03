Browns waive Lenny Jones with injury settlement

Getty Images

As rosters continue to churn following the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns released defensive end Lenny Jones on Thursday with an injury settlement.

Jones was waived by Cleveland at the end of training camp last season due to an undisclosed injury. He reverted to the Browns’ injured reserve list after going unclaimed through waivers.

Jones initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Nevada in 2016. He was released by the 49ers in training camp and was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Raiders the next day. The Raiders then waived Jones at the end of camp.

He would spent time on the practice squads of the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys during his first two years out of college but never made it to an active roster. He signed with Cleveland last May before injuries led to him spending the year on IR.