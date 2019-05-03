Cam Newton’s “excited,” not “intimidated” by Will Grier

Getty Images

The Panthers went out of their way to make sure everyone knew they weren’t trying to replace Cam Newton when they drafted another quarterback last week.

And in case you were wondering if Newton felt pressure from the addition of West Virginia’s Will Grier with the 100th overall pick, he does not.

Via Josh Sims of Fox 46, Newton was asked about the addition of Grier during the grand opening of his cigar bar/restaurant in Atlanta.

“A lot of people, the natural, . . . would think that I feel intimidated,” Newton said. “And that’s not the case here.

“I reached out to Will, and I actually saw him play in high school with him being in Charlotte. And I’m just excited. Like I said, for him to come on a team that I know he possesses a rare talent, and I’m excited. . . . It’s my job to put myself and my team in the best situation, and get everybody ready, . . . I want to make sure that I’m [the] best teammate and my best self for everyone.”

Grier grew up near Charlotte, so Newton getting a first-hand look at his new backup lends some familiarity to the process. The Panthers hadn’t drafted a quarterback since taking Newton first overall in 2011, and Grier brings a level of talent to the backup spot they haven’t enjoyed in years.