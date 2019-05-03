Chad Kelly at Colts rookie minicamp on tryout basis

Getty Images

There was word last weekend that the Colts are weighing whether or not to sign quarterback Chad Kelly to their 90-man roster and one of the data points they’ll consider is his on-field performance.

Kelly will be taking part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He was the final pick of the 2017 draft and opened last season with the Broncos, but was released after being arrested for trespassing in October and has been out of football since then.

Kelly pleaded guilty to second-degree misdemeanor trespassing earlier this year. A felony charge dismissed as part of the deal and Kelly was placed on probation for a year.

Mike Chappell of CBS4 shared the entire roster of players taking part in the minicamp. Kelly will be joined in quarterback work by Phillip Walker, Keller Chryst and Cody Keith. Walker has been on the practice squad the last two years.