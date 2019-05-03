Colts sign five of their 10 draft picks

Getty Images

The Colts were willing to trade down and draft players in bulk, so it stands to reason they’d handle their contracts the same way.

The Colts announced the signing of five draft picks, which is half their draft class.

The players signed Friday include linebacker Ben Banogu (second round), tackle Jackson Barton (seventh), defensive end Gerri Green (sixth), center Javon Patterson (seventh), and linebacker E.J. Speed (fifth).

Banogu played defensive end at TCU, but the Colts envision him as a versatile player who will likely start out as a strongside linebacker.