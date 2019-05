Getty Images

The Cowboys waived offensive guard Dustin Stanton on Friday.

Stanton originally signed with the Bengals as a rookie free agent out of Oregon State in 2017. Cincinnati released him out of the preseason.

He sat out the 2017 season.

Stanton signed with the Cowboys last April but didn’t make it out of the preseason.

The Cowboys most recently had signed him to a futures contract, but they drafted Penn State offensive guard Connor McGovern in the third round.