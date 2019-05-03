Daniel Jones: I can’t focus on what people think of Giants drafting me

AP

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones seems to be aware that a lot of people think picking him sixth overall was a mistake. But he doesn’t want to give it much thought.

Jones, the quarterback from Duke whom the Giants liked a lot more than most outside observers, said today at the team facility that he just isn’t going to listen to what fans or the media have to say on the subject.

“It’d be hard to be completely unaware of that stuff,” Jones said. “But I don’t focus on that. There’s a lot to focus on, there’s a lot to learn for me right now, being here, learning the offense, trying to pick up a lot of stuff, so I’m not sure I can afford to really focus on that too much.”

That’s the right answer. All Jones can do is get to work and try to prove that drafting him was the right call. Whether the Giants made a mistake or not remains to be seen, but for Jones, letting the outside noise get to him would definitely be a mistake.