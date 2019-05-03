Deshaun Watson pleased with Texans drafting offensive tackles

Getty Images

After a season in which the Texans frequently failed to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson, they tried to rectify the situation in the draft.

Houston drafted Alabama State left tackle Tytus Howard in the first round and Northern Illinois right tackle Max Scharping in the second round, and Watson is pleased about that.

“We just find ways to get better,” Watson said, via the Houston Chronicle. “The front office knows exactly what they want, what they want to do with the organization and what we need to do to try to take that next step. I knew exactly what they were going to do in the draft, and what they want to do in the future. We drafted two young guys who can come in and compete and love football and want to come in and learn. They’re going to have an opportunity to come in and learn from the veteran guys and continue to try to make us better.”

As Watson continues to develop as a quarterback, he’s also going to have to take more responsibility for recognizing the pass rush and getting rid of the ball quickly. And Texans coach Bill O’Brien could probably address the problems the Texans had with pass protection last season with his game plans and play calling. But two young offensive tackles should be an important part of putting Watson in a better position to succeed.