Eagles claim Blake Countess off waivers

Safety Blake Countess is back with his initial NFL team.

Countess was waived by the Rams on Thursday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles claimed him on Friday. Countess entered the league as an Eagles sixth-round pick in 2016.

Countess appeared in every game for the Rams over the last two seasons and saw the majority of his time on special teams. He has 54 tackles, a sack and two interceptions over the course of his career and also returned 17 kickoffs for 419 yards last season.

He’s the second safety to join the Eagles on waivers this week. Godwin Igwebuike is the other and the two newcomers join a safety group in Philly that includes Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Andrew Sendejo and Avonte Maddox.