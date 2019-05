Getty Images

The Eagles added some veteran help at linebacker Friday.

A league source tells PFT that Zach Brown has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Eagles.

The Eagles didn’t draft any help at the position, so adding a player of Brown’s caliber is a boost for the unit.

The 29-year-old Brown was released by Washington this offseason in a cap-saving move, but remains a productive player, who should help the Eagles.