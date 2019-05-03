Emmanuel Sanders runs in cleats for first time since Achilles tear

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders‘ recovery from a torn Achilles has passed a milestone.

Sanders declared himself way ahead of schedule in his rehab last month and showed how far he’s come on Friday. Sanders shared video of himself running in cleats on a football field for the first time since getting hurt last December.

“I’m proud of how I handled the process,” Sanders wrote. “I did no complaining or asking God why me. I merely said this all apart of my destiny. I endured the pain, I made the sacrifices and now I’m back running.”

The Broncos didn’t add any wideouts in free agency to go with Sanders, Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick, but they did draft Juwann Winfree in the sixth round. The makeup of the group should leave Sanders with a major role on offense if all continues to be well with his Achilles.