Eric Dungey hopes playing multiple positions is key to making Giants’ roster

AP

Eric Dungey was a four-year starting quarterback at Syracuse, but he knows he’s not going to make the Giants’ roster strictly as a quarterback.

Dungey, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, said today at his first day of rookie minicamp that Giants coach Pat Shurmur talked to him about what Taysom Hill does for the Saints and said Dungey could do the same.

Eli Manning heads into the season as the starting quarterback, sixth overall pick Daniel Jones is the heir apparent, and if the Giants keep another young quarterback it will probably be Kyle Lauletta, last year’s fourth-round pick. But Dungey might make the roster for his ability to run, catch passes and contribute on special teams, and then could possibly throw a few passes on trick plays.

“I just want to be able to compete, that’s what makes me the best,” Dungey said, via the Associated Press. “Daniel is a great quarterback but like I said, coach offered me an opportunity to play multiple positions and a chance to play quarterback. If I can do that and learn the offense to the best of my ability, I am looking forward to doing everything I can to help out.”

In a copycat league, the Saints’ success has a lot of teams looking for their version of Taysom Hill. Dungey may fit the bill for the Giants.