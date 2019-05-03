Falcons agree to terms with four draft picks

Getty Images

The Falcons announced they have agreed to terms with four draft picks — fourth-round defensive end John Cominsky, fifth-round running back Qadree Ollison, fifth-round cornerback Jordan Miller, and sixth-round running back Marcus Green.

Cominsky was part of General Manager Thomas Dimitroff’s 16th draft day trade. The Falcons traded their 137th and 230th overall picks to the Raiders to select Cominsky 135th overall. He was the Mountain East Defensive Player of the Year last year after making 67 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Ollison was named to the All-ACC second team last season after rushing for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Miller, who was teammates with first round draft pick Kaleb McGary at Washington, started 12 games in 2018. He made 26 total tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defensed during his senior year.

Green was the final pick for the Falcons. He recorded 50 receptions for 855 yards and eight touchdowns during his senior season at Louisiana-Monroe. He also contributed 20 carries for 193 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.