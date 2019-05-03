Falcons promote one, add to personnel department

Getty Images

The Falcons have given a promotion in their personnel operation, and brought in another veteran evaluator.

The team announced that longtime scout Shepley Heard has been named director of pro personnel.

Heard has 14 years of experience with the Falcons as a scout.

They also moved Joel Collier from that pro personnel job to national scout, swapping the two inside the department.

“We are committed to making changes in the best interest of the organization and feel we are putting both Shepley and Joel in positions of strength,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. “Shepley has been a valuable member of our scouting department for 14 years and brings great experience to this new leadership role. Similarly, Joel’s breadth of experience and versatility throughout the league will greatly benefit our college scouting process.”