Freddie Kitchens told Greedy Williams: No more Super Bowl predictions

Getty Images

After he was drafted by the Browns, Greedy Williams declared, “the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year.” His coach would prefer not to hear that.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said today that he talked to Williams and told him to knock it off.

“We’re not in the prediction business,” Kitchens said.

Still, Kitchens said he likes Williams and enjoys coaching players who have high expectations.

“I like the confidence, I like the excitement and passion he has,” Kitchens said. “He’s a really good kid and he was just full of excitement, and I like the excitement, I like the enthusiasm. He has a lot of both.”

There’s a lot of excitement and enthusiasm around the Browns this year, perhaps the most there’s been heading into any season since Cleveland returned to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. But Kitchens would prefer that the Browns prove it with their actions on the field, not their words.