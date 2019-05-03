Friday’s #PFTPM completes a rare five-show week

Getty Images

Every week, we generate five episodes of PFT Live. Rarely, we accompany it with five episodes of #PFTPM.

This week was one of those rare weeks.

Fueled by a joint visit with Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Big Cat a/k/a Dan Katz, Friday’s #PFTPM is available for your enjoyment, or otherwise.

Beyond the Trubisky/Big Cat conversation is a discussion of a variety of topics, along with answers to plenty of your questions. We’ll be back with more episodes of #PFTPM next week, along with plenty of other stuff.