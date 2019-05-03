Greedy Williams on not going in first round: My place to be was “The Land”

May 3, 2019
Cornerback Greedy Williams was on his way to the first round of the draft in Nashville last week when he asked someone in his party if every player attending would be selected that night.

He was surprised to learn that there are always players who are left in the green room once the first round comes to an end and he learned a few hours later that he fell into that category this year. Williams wound up being selected by the Browns in the second round and he was asked on Friday if he was bothered by not being one of the first 32 players off the board.

“I feel like God’s got a place for everybody. My place wasn’t going in the first round,” Williams said from Browns minicamp. “My place was to be in “The Land” and come build with a great team, great coaching staff. I’m just happy to be here, ready to go to work with the vets and hopefully we’re going where we’re supposed to go.”

Williams added that being the seventh cornerback chosen was something he’ll use as a motivational tool as he embarks on his time in Cleveland.

Williams made it clear where he believes the Browns are supposed to go when he said last week that they’ll be heading to the Super Bowl. Williams said that was “just excitement” about launching his NFL career, but no one in “The Land” would mind if he turns out to be correct.

  3. Can anyone tell me what he means by “the Land” Like Cleve “the Land”?

  4. There’s a new vibe in Cleveland, its great to see players excited to play there. The Browns really nailed the 2017 and 2018 drafts. Mayfield, Ward and Garrett have a chance to be amongst the best players at their positions, which also happen to be the 3 most individual positions in all of football. In addition, Ogunjobi and Chubb were amongst the best at their positions last year. They are solid across the board, they don’t really have a big weakness except for inexperience but next year won’t be a superbowl or bust season for them, they have a nice 3-4 year window to establish themselves. Greedy opposite of Ward has the potential to be a truly great 1-2 punch at corner.

  7. 7th CB taken is ridiculous….so is calling Cleveland “The Land” maybe “The Pit” or “This Ain’t Miami” would be a better fit….”The Land” LOL

