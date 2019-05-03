Jon Gruden: Passing on option doesn’t mean we don’t want Karl Joseph here

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said in March that the team planned to exercise its option on safety Karl Joseph‘s contract for 2020, but the Raiders reversed course over the last couple of months and opted not to go through with it.

Gruden downplayed the significance of that decision on Friday by noting that the team can still sign Joseph to a new contract before he leaves for another team.

“That’s a big story for some people. But that does not mean that we don’t want Karl with us this year and in the future,” Gruden said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Raiders signed Lamarcus Joyner as a free agent this offseason and drafted Johnathan Abram in the first round last week in a pair of moves that likely colored their decision on Joseph’s contract. That will likely color their decision on bringing Joseph back for another season as well, although he can do his part to state his case for a longer stay over the coming months.