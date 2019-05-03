Josh Rosen gets to work with fourth offensive coordinator of his NFL career

Getty Images

Already on his second NFL team, Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen also is on his fourth NFL offensive coordinator.

Yes, his fourth.

The progression has gone from Mike McCoy to Byron Leftwich to Tom Clements in Arizona, and now to Chad O’Shea in Miami.

“It encourages some mental gymnastics and the more you train it and the more you work it, I think the better you get at it,” Rosen said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

The Miami offense under O’Shea, the former Patriots receivers coach, becomes the latest that Rosen has to learn.

“I’m trying to break down this playbook as quickly as I can,” Rosen said.

Rosen also will be working with Jim Caldwell, the assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach and Jerry Schuplinski, the assistant quarterbacks coach. And also Hall of Famer Dan Marino, a Dolphins executive who has a hand in the quarterback situation with the team for which he starred.

“We’ve got a lot of great minds in there from a lot of different backgrounds,” Rosen said. “I think we’ve got a really good room. Hopefully it’s going to be an indicator of a lot of success.”

Rosen will need to have a lot of success, or the Dolphins could do next year what the Cardinals did this year, drafting a quarterback who supplants Rosen, and who potentially triggers another trade of a guy who would then be on offensive coordinator No. 5.