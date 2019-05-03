Justice Hill, Iman Marshall and Ben Powers sign with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens are up to four draft picks under contract.

The team officially announced their deal with fifth-round defensive tackle Daylon Mack on Friday afternoon and also sent word that they’ve signed all three of their fourth-round picks.

Running back Justice Hill ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any running backs at the Scouting Combine earlier this year. He ran for 3,539 yards and 30 touchdowns at Oklahoma State over the last three seasons and joins Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon in the Baltimore backfield.

Guard Ben Powers joins former Oklahoma teammate Orlando Brown Jr. on the Ravens offensive line and has three years of starting experience. Iman Marshall was a four-year starter at USC, but will likely learn from the bench as he is now part of a cornerback group fronted by Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey.

The signings leave the Ravens with half of their eight-player class signed heading into the weekend.