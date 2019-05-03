Kerryon Johnson: Darrell Bevell’s arrival “good for me”

Getty Images

The Lions hired Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator this year and a look at his work in Seattle bodes well for running back Kerryon Johnson.

The Seahawks were routinely near the top of the league in rushing and Marshawn Lynch posted the best years of his career while Bevell was running the offense. Kerryon Johnson isn’t the same player as Lynch, but he’s noted what happened in the past and what it means for him in 2019.

“I mean, that’s good news for me,” Johnson said, via MLive.com. “But we’re a complete team. We’re trying to be a complete offense. We’re trying to be complete players. We understand we can’t run the ball 100 percent of the time, we can’t throw the ball 100 percent of the time. We’re going to be as balanced as possible, and score as many points [as we can].”

It’s been a long time since the running game led the way for the Lions as evidenced by the fact that Johnson’s 641 yards were the most by a Detroit back since 2014. Those yards came in just 10 games, so a healthy Johnson could produce the first 1,000-yard season for a Lion since 2013 if Bevell gives Johnson the opportunities he’s expecting in 2019.