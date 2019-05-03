L.J. Collier embraces comparison to Michael Bennett

AP

Michael Bennett made 39 sacks in his five seasons in Seattle. He went to three Pro Bowls.

It is those expectations that L.J. Collier walked into the Seahawks’ front door as a first-round draft pick.

Collier will play Bennett’s old role, an end in the base defense and as a tackle on passing downs.

“He’ll play the spot where Michael Bennett played and we’ll ask him to do a lot of similar things and in time, you know, we’ll see what that means,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But that’s where we’re starting anyway.’’

The Seahwaks envisioned that for 2017 second-round pick Malik McDowell, but he never played a down after an ATV accident. Now, Collier gets his chance, and the former TCU star embraces the comparison to Bennett.

“I think that’s a great comparison [to Bennett] because he can play outside and he can play in,’’ Collier said. “He’s a tough hard-nosed guy. He loves to hit people. I like his style of play and his flexibility of going in and out. Obviously I can do that, too. That’s where I see the comparison.’’