Lions head trainer Kevin Bastin leaving team, Dave Granito taking over

The Detroit Lions will have a new head trainer for the 2019 season.

The team announced on Thursday that head trainer Kevin Bastin in leaving the team to pursue opportunities outside of football.

“For five seasons, Kevin Bastin has been an invaluable asset to the Detroit Lions organization,” G.M. Bob Quinn said in a statement. “His more than 30 years of athletic training experience, combined with his unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our players, made him an integral part of our football operation day in and day out. The professionalism with which he led our athletic training staff is a testament to his high character. We fully support Kevin’s decision to pursue opportunities outside of the NFL and thank him for his countless contributions to our team.”

Bastin has spent 25 years in the NFL as a trainer with the Lions, Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.

The Lions have hired Dave Granito from the University of Michigan to take over following Bastin’s departure. Granito has been the Director of Athletic Training for the Michigan football team the last three seasons where he developed a relationship with Lions team doctor Asheesh Bedi. He’s previously spent time in the NFL with the New England Patriots and New York Giants.