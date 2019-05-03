Packers sign 11 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Packers spent time with quarterbacks leading up to the draft, but they did not pick one last weekend.

They have signed one as a free agent. The team announced 11 signings on Friday, including three-year Arizona State starter Manny Wilkins.

Wilkins threw for 8,624 yards, 52 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over his time at school and also ran for 20 touchdowns. He’s fifth in school history in passing yards and sixth in touchdown passes.

Green Bay also signed Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton, Iowa State wide receiver Matthew Eaton, Colorado cornerback Kabion Ento, Ole Miss cornerback Javien Hamilton, Duke tight end Davis Koppenhaver, Virginia Tech tackle Yosh Nijman, Arkansas linebacker Randy Ramsey, Baylor linebacker Greg Roberts, West Chester cornerback Nydair Rouse and Oklahoma State guard Larry Williams.

The Packers have also signed four of their eight draft picks with rookie minicamp starting on Friday.